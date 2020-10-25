Truadvice LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $130.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.