TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kuna, Bittrex and IDEX. TrueUSD has a market cap of $315.15 million and approximately $78.49 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00094712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00231892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.40 or 0.01357585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00137784 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 315,082,810 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, IDEX, Bitso, HitBTC, Crex24, Binance, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Koinex, Kuna, Upbit, HBUS, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.