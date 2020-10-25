Truist Securiti Weighs in on Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.72 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDP. TheStreet lowered shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of GDP opened at $10.67 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $11.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goodrich Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

