Truist Securiti Weighs in on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Insurance in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HRTG. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 695.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 83,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,301 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

