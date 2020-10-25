TrumpCoin Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $113,098.46 and $1,772.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 37.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00022567 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00025846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004155 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00017276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004615 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00030908 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.