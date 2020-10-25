Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.02

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.05. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 243,936 shares.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.64.

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 0.1976 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luke Brandin Colton acquired 44,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,374.60. Also, Director Ulf Quellmann acquired 100,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, with a total value of C$107,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 292,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,686.19. Insiders bought 154,886 shares of company stock valued at $167,865 over the last ninety days.

About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

