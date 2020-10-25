Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $348.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.11.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total transaction of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,077,580.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $768,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $5,035,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.40. 128,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.09. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $245.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

