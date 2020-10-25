UBS Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) a €31.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €30.32 ($35.67).

STM stock opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($25.24). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.11.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

