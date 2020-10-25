UBS Group Boosts Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$475.00

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$483.00 to C$497.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$420.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$438.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$422.00 to C$433.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$418.54.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock opened at C$413.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of C$252.00 and a 52-week high of C$432.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$403.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$361.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.73 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.5659715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

