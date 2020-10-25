UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.