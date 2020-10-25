UBS Group’s (UBS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UBS. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after purchasing an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,690,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 95,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

