Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultragate has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a market capitalization of $48,526.64 and $24,246.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00270220 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009096 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 57.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007605 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Ultragate Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 9,851,611 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net.

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultragate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultragate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

