UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS UCLQF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday.

UltraTech Cement Company Profile

UltraTech Cement Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and cement related products in India. It offers ordinary Portland cement, Portland blast furnace slag cement, Portland Pozzolana cement, white cement, and white cement based products; and ready mix concrete, including specialty concrete, as well as building products consisting AAC blocks, jointing mortars, and host of others in retail formats.

