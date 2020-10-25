UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives $9.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

UniCredit stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

