Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:AUB opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,455.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,803,632.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,540.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

