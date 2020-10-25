Uniswap (UNI) Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last Week

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $611.80 million and approximately $278.25 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00022529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004618 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,504,772 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

