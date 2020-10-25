United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67,037 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Shares of UPS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.