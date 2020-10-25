United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.00. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 30,869 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.