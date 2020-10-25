UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after acquiring an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after acquiring an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.60. 2,349,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,790. The company has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $335.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.06 and a 200 day moving average of $300.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

