Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $32,493.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,727.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,294. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 39,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $170.22 million, a PE ratio of -47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

