Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of UE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.62. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

