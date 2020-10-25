Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $41.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

