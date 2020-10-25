Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.41. Valeura Energy shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 192,061 shares.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Valeura Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post -0.0409091 EPS for the current year.

About Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE)

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

