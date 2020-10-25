Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.00.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133,618 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,687 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.