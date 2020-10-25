Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.3% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $418,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.7% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,514.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,452.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

