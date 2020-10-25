Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys 445 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

