Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $11.69 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,276 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in McDonald's by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on McDonald's from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut McDonald's from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Shares of MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. McDonald's’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.