Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 877 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.96. 1,796,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

