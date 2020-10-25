Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,999 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a PE ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

