Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Village Farms International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

VFF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,639. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.