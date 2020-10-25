Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,574 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,498. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $96.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.42.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $233,208.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,774.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

