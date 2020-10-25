Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,378 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 656,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,344,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 13,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 201,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,810,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

