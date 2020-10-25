Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

VNQ stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $80.36. 2,588,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,699. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

