Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,435. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

