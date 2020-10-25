Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $131,000 Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 29.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

SAN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,998,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,302,368. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

