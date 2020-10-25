Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.94.

CME Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.86. 1,061,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.48 and its 200-day moving average is $173.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $349,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,484.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $867,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

