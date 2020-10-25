Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $288,000 in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.07% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $35,903.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $114,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,805 shares of company stock worth $438,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 1,667,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $351.17 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.54.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

