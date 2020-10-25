Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $308,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

Shares of NYSE:ADS traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.61. 976,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

