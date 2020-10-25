Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $335,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $88,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915 in the last 90 days.

NYSE PINS traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 16,705,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,716,114. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

