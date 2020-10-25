Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,876 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,154,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,147,324 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $207,616,000 after purchasing an additional 627,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,371,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,621,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,058,000 after purchasing an additional 702,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,398,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,623,000 after purchasing an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. 62,248,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,276,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.