Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 140166 upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,509,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

