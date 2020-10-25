Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,404 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,551,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,303,291. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.