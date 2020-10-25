Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 278 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.98. 8,921,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,272. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

