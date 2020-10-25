Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,721 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of The Andersons as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Andersons by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 33,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in The Andersons by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 442,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 73,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Andersons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of The Andersons stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $786.89 million, a PE ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

