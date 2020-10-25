Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,395,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,625. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

