Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,569 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,259. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

