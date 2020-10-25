Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of SDC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 7,118,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,496,309. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last 90 days. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

