Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 6,934 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 87,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 230,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BDJ remained flat at $$7.45 during trading hours on Friday. 478,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,778. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

