Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,990,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IPOC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 2,620,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Profile

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

