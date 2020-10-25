Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $294,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,824,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 40,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. The company had a trading volume of 495,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,202. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day moving average is $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.25.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

